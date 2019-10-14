Fox News staffers warn Shepard Smith’s departure may have drastic consequences: ‘Don’t be surprised if there’s an exodus’

However, Fox News staffers who work in the network’s news division have since revealed that Smith’s departure could have drastic collateral repercussions because they’ve lost an ally at a company whose opinion hosts often overshadow its news division.

From CNN: “It feels like death in the news division,” a senior Fox employee told CNN about Smith’s departure, saying staffers at the network were “shocked” and that some were crying. “At least we had him.”

“Who can fill that role?” another Fox employee asked.

A third Fox employee, who said “staffers were openly weeping” after the announcement, noted that some staffers “were here and have stayed here solely for” Smith.

"Don't be surprised if there's an exodus," the person told CNN, adding, "Fox hasn't just lost Shep today."