Fox News signs Sarah Huckabee Sanders to provide political commentary

Fox News has signed former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a contributor, the network announced on Thursday.

“Fox News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” Sanders said in a statement.

The 37-year-old will provide political commentary and analysis to Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox Nation and the radio/podcast division. In addition, Sanders will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.

Sanders served as the White House press secretary for President Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, making her the third woman and first mom to ever hold the position. She previously joined the administration as deputy press secretary in January 2017 after working as a senior advisor for Trump’s election campaign. – READ MORE