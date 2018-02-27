Fox News has not fired Shepard Smith, despite social media claims

Fox News Channel anchor Shepard Smith still has a job with the network, despite claims on social media that he’s been fired.

Network spokeswoman Irena Briganti says in an email to The Associated Press that the story that Smith has been let go for his “obvious disrespect for President Trump” is “completely false.”

Smith was on the air Monday afternoon in his regular time slot.

Web sites including adjourna and conservativesay reported that media mogul Rupert Murdoch gave Smith “his walking papers” after the anchor spoke out against President Donald Trump “on multiple occasions.” – READ MORE

