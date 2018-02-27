True Pundit

Politics

Fox News has not fired Shepard Smith, despite social media claims

Posted on by
Share:

Fox News Channel anchor Shepard Smith still has a job with the network, despite claims on social media that he’s been fired.

Network spokeswoman Irena Briganti says in an email to The Associated Press that the story that Smith has been let go for his “obvious disrespect for President Trump” is “completely false.”

Smith was on the air Monday afternoon in his regular time slot.

Web sites including adjourna and conservativesay reported that media mogul Rupert Murdoch gave Smith “his walking papers” after the anchor spoke out against President Donald Trump “on multiple occasions.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Shepard Smith not fired by Fox News
Shepard Smith not fired by Fox News

Fox News Channel anchor Shepard Smith still has a job with the network, despite claims on social media that he’s been fired.
The Washington Times The Washington Times
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: