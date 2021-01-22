Fox News Medical Contributor Asks What’s Left To Reopen In New York City, Slams Political Posturing

Dr. Marc Siegel, a Fox News medical contributor and professor of medicine at New York University’s Langone Medical Center, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about reopening U.S. cities, his own experience taking the COVID-19 vaccine and more.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, along with other Democratic mayors and governors, recently supported reopening his state in a tweet.

“We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open. We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely,” Cuomo said.

“I don’t know what’s left to reopen. Look at the streets of Manhattan,” Siegel told the DCNF. “Granted, the construction workers are filling the potholes and there’s a lot of activity in construction, but I don’t see a lot of open restaurants.”

“We don’t have the opera. We don’t have movies, obviously. I’m questioning how much is too far gone to reopen at this point,” he said.

Siegel also discussed a recent study published by the European Journal of Clinical Investigation regarding the effectiveness of lockdowns, how he felt after receiving the coronavirus vaccine and more.

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected] – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --