Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro: Trump has a ‘kryptonite-proof aura of invincibility’ (VIDEO)

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro touted President Trump as being more invulnerable than comic book superhero Superman, saying he has a “kryptonite-proof aura of invincibility.”

Top Trumper Jeannine Pirro rails at "whores and pornstars" and toasts Trump's "kryptonite proof aura of invincibility" in bizarre rant. pic.twitter.com/tS1vfRNsXK — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 29, 2018

During her opening monologue Saturday evening touting the economic success seen during the 45th president’s first term, Pirro, a vocal supporter of Trump, also trashed “the Left” for ignoring the economic boom, and posited that even though the media is fixated on “whores and porn stars” who say they had affairs with Trump and “whack-a-mole Russia collusion,” the average American is more focused on how well their family is doing.

“When are they going to realize that their yelling and screaming is nothing but a distraction, nobody cares,” Pirro said. – READ MORE

In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro praised President Donald Trump for the economic growth the country has seen during his time in office.

According to estimates by the U.S Department of Commerce, the country’s economy increased by 4.1 percent in the second quarter of this year.

The boom marked the fastest expansion of the economy in about four years.

.@JudgeJeanine: "Americans elected the outsider businessman president. Why? To borrow a phrase from the man himself, 'What do we have to lose?'" pic.twitter.com/uhWJSIYeQ2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 29, 2018

Americans elected the “outsider businessman president,” Pirro said, because the economy was suffering under the previous administration.

“The Obama folks called it a healthy economy, but there was barely a pulse.” – READ MORE

