FOX News Issues Harsh Statement on Sean Hannity and Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen has given legal advice to Sean Hannity.

Fox News checked in on the controversy Tuesday, a day after Cohen’s Playboy-bunny federal judge coerced Cohen into divulging his professional relationship with Hannity.

Fox’s statement will come as harsh news to rabid Libs who were calling for Hannity’s firing.

FOX NEWS statement on Hannity: “While FOX News was unaware of Sean Hannity’s informal relationship with Michael Cohen and was surprised by the announcement in court yesterday, we have reviewed the matter and spoken to Sean and he continues to have our full support.” — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) April 17, 2018

