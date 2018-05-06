Fox News Host’s Stunning Anti-Trump Rant Sparks Social Media Firestorm (VIDEO)

“President Trump is fond of calling out the media on fake news,” Cavuto said at the beginning of his rant. “But is he the one giving them real ammunition? Maybe not intentionally, I’ll even give you the benefit of the doubt, Mr. President, say maybe not deliberately. But consistently, way too consistently.”

“So let me be clear, Mr. President: How can you drain the swamp if you’re the one who keeps muddying the waters?

“You didn’t know about that $130,000 payment to a porn star until you did. You said you knew nothing about how your former lawyer Michael Cohen handled this, until acknowledging today you were the guy behind the retainer payment that took care of this.”

Question. When has Cavuto on Fox EVER been right about Trump? Why does he get paid so much to be constantly wrong? I'm asking a serious question. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) May 4, 2018

Damn Neil Cavuto, that was one of the most pathetic rants I’ve ever heard , you sounded like a complete idiot for 4 straight minutes, now like Shepard Smith, you lose my viewership forever🖕🏼✌🏼 — 🇺🇸Manko🇮🇱 (@DoitchxBig) May 3, 2018

Neil Cavuto of Fox News rips Donald Trump for ‘muddying the waters’ of the swamp – https://t.co/ZaKBsIN9iZ – @washtimes Neil, Stick to your money show. We know you don't like Trump anymore than Juan or Shepard do. Thus, the lead in this story is misleading. — Daniel F. Baranowski (@DFBHarvard) May 4, 2018

Cavuto's anti-Trump fulmination drew significant pushback from social media

