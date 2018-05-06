True Pundit

Politics TV

Fox News Host’s Stunning Anti-Trump Rant Sparks Social Media Firestorm (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

“President Trump is fond of calling out the media on fake news,” Cavuto said at the beginning of his rant. “But is he the one giving them real ammunition? Maybe not intentionally, I’ll even give you the benefit of the doubt, Mr. President, say maybe not deliberately. But consistently, way too consistently.”

“So let me be clear, Mr. President: How can you drain the swamp if you’re the one who keeps muddying the waters?

“You didn’t know about that $130,000 payment to a porn star until you did. You said you knew nothing about how your former lawyer Michael Cohen handled this, until acknowledging today you were the guy behind the retainer payment that took care of this.”

 Cavuto’s anti-Trump fulmination drew significant pushback from social media – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Fox News Host's Stunning Anti-Trump Rant Sparks Social Media Firestorm
Fox News Host's Stunning Anti-Trump Rant Sparks Social Media Firestorm

'That's your doing. That's your stink.'

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: