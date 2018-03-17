True Pundit

Fox News Hosts Hannity and Ingraham Slam Shepard Smith’s “Inconsiderate” Comments About Their Programs

Sean Hannity fired back at criticism from his Fox News colleague Shepard Smith on Friday, saying that the latter was “clueless” about how the network’s opinion shows operated.

Hannity took to Twitter on Friday to make his displeasure with the veteran newsman known, only one day after Time Magazine published an interview where Smith was openly critical of opinion programming and commentary. Hannity called Smith a “friend” and someone who was “great at breaking news,” but did not hold back when it came to defending his domain.

“While Shep is a friend with political views I do not share, and great at breaking news, he is clueless about what we do every day,” Hannity wrote. “Hannity breaks news daily-Warrant on a Trump assoc, the unmasking scandal, leaking intel, Fisa abuse, HRC lawbreaking, dossier and more REAL NEWS!”

Ingraham, who hosts a show similar in format to Hannity’s, joined in to defend her fellow opinion hosts, saying Smith’s comments were “inconsiderate” and “inaccurate.” She further defended the work that her show does in breaking serious stories. – READ MORE

