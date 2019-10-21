Fox News host: ‘Well-connected Republican’ says chance Trump is removed from office quickly increasing (VIDEO)

Fox News host Chris Wallace said Sunday a “well-connected” Republican in Washington believes likelihood is increasing that President Donald Trump is impeached and removed from office.

Wallace told acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney that the Republican, who he said Mulvaney knows well, believes there is now a 20 percent chance Trump is removed from office.

“I talked to a very well-connected Republican in Washington this week, somebody whose name you would know well, who says that if the House votes to impeach and it gets to a trial in the Senate, there is now a 20 percent chance he believes — obviously, it’s just an estimate — now a 20 percent chance enough Republicans will vote with the Democrats to remove the president,” Wallace said.

“Oh, that’s just absurd,” Mulvaney responded. “This comment about a 20 percent chance, the person clearly doesn’t know what they’re talking about.” – READ MORE