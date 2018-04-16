Politics TV
Fox News host to RNC spokeswoman: ‘Is it befitting’ for Trump to attack Comey? (VIDEO)
Fox News host Leland Vittert pressed Republican National Committee (RNC) spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on President Trump’s tweets attacking former FBI Director James Comey as a “slimeball.”
McEnany said Comey has “gone off the rails” since being fired by Trump last year and that his behavior was not “befitting of the office.”
“If the standard is behavior befitting the office, and you’re saying it’s not befitting an FBI director to act in the way he’s acted, is it befitting for a president to tweet and call somebody a scumbag?” Vittert asked of Trump’s recent tweet calling Comey a “slimeball.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Fox News host Leland Vittert pressed Republican National Committee (RNC) spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on President Trump’s tweets attacking former FBI Director James Comey as a