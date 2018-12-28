Fox News host makes new year’s prediction: Trump’s border wall ‘is never going up’ (VIDEO)

Fox News host Julie Banderas is predicting that President Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is “never going up.”

Speaking on “Outnumbered” Wednesday, Banderas said, “I’m going to make a 2020 prediction. The wall is never going up. Mark my words.”

Trump is currently locked in a battle with congressional Democrats over funding for a border wall that has resulted in a partial government shutdown, which is now in its sixth day.

“If the Republicans don’t give what the Democrats want, the shutdown is going to continue until January,” Banderas said, “Then the Democrats take over, then Republicans have no chance of getting the border wall.” – READ MORE