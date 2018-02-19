Politics Sports TV
Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Fires Back, Invites NBA Star LeBron James on Her Show for TV Debate
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has challenged Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James to come on her show, and debate the mixing of sports and politics.
The invite comes after critics slammed Ingraham for telling the NBA star to “shut up and dribble,” instead of talking about politics.
Ingraham tweeted out the invitation after taking the slings and arrows of a list of entertainers and sports figures for her criticism of the player:
Hey King, Come play on my Court next week. You’re invited on the show anytime. https://t.co/CpXRl5jGzQ
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 17, 2018
The Fox host sparked the controversy after telling LeBron James to lay off his near weekly attacks on President Donald Trump and keep his mind on his sport. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has challenged Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James to come on her show, and debate the mixing of sports and