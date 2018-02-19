True Pundit

Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Fires Back, Invites NBA Star LeBron James on Her Show for TV Debate

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has challenged Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James to come on her show, and debate the mixing of sports and politics.

The invite comes after critics slammed Ingraham for telling the NBA star to “shut up and dribble,” instead of talking about politics.

Ingraham tweeted out the invitation after taking the slings and arrows of a list of entertainers and sports figures for her criticism of the player:

The Fox host sparked the controversy after telling LeBron James to lay off his near weekly attacks on President Donald Trump and keep his mind on his sport. – READ MORE

