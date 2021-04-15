Fox News’ Harris Faulkner Gushes Over Biden For His ‘Iconic’ Empathy – He’s ‘So Present And So Kind’ (VIDEO)

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner shocked fans on Tuesday when she shamelessly gushed over Joe Biden after the president gave an address at the memorial ceremony for slain Capitol police officer Billy Evans on Tuesday.

“My prayer for all of you is that the day will come when you have that memory, and you smile before it brings a tear to your eyes. I promise you it is going to come. It just takes a while,” Biden said in his speech. “But when it comes, you will know because he’s still with you. He is still in your heart.”

Once Biden’s speech was over, Faulkner fawned over him as if she was working at CNN or MSNBC, rather than Fox.

“We have just watched the president of the United States give his words of kindness and empathy like he does so well. He is iconic at it. So present and so kind,” Faulkner said. “In these times, those words may not mean yet a lot to those children, Logan and Abigail. The president used some big words. But he was speaking to the family of officer Billy Evans and to those children to think ahead in the future his words will come into focus for them.”- READ MORE

