FOX NEWS GUEST POINTS OUT PARALLEL BETWEEN CLARENCE THOMAS AND BRETT KAVANAUGH BUT IT’S NOT WHAT YOU THINK

Jason Riley of the Manhattan Institute said both Kavanaugh and Thomas were targeted by congressional Democrats for their views on abortion and ended up paying the price by having their names dragged through the mud.

“This is all about delaying a vote until we can hold the midterm elections and see if they can win back the Senate and vote down through confirmation,” Riley said on “Fox & Friends” Friday. “This is not about finding out the truth. The truth is a secondary concern at best for Democrats.”

“[Anita] Hill was Clarence Thomas’ sole accuser. To this day no one else has come out with similar allegations,” Riley continued. “Many parallels — abortion was the overriding concern of the hearings before the sexual harassment claims surfaced against Hill. So there are all kinds of parallels here to what was going on back then. And truth, what actually occurred, was a secondary concern.” – READ MORE