Fox News dominates basic cable ratings for 37th straight month; CNN’s troubles continue

Fox News Channel finished July as the most-watched basic cable network for the 37th straight month and topped cable news for the 211th consecutive month, while CNNcontinued in its struggles to attract viewers.

Fox News was the only basic cable network to surpass the one million-viewer plateau during July, averaging 1.4 million total-day watchers. MSNBC finished second with an average of 852,000 followed by Nickelodeon, HGTV and Investigation Discovery. CNN averaged a dismal 557,000 to finish seventh.

CNN BOSS ONCE HOSTED KAMALA HARRIS BREAKFAST, PRAISED THEN-DISTRICT ATTORNEY AS ‘IMPORTANT’ FOR AMERICA, REPORT SAYS

Fox News averaged 2.4 million viewers to dominate the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, while MSNBC finished second with an average of 1.5 million viewers. HGTV, TLC, USA, Hallmark Channel, History, TBS, Investigation Discovery and ESPN joined FNC and MSNBC among the top ten.

Ratings-challenged CNN finished a distant No. 13, averaging only 797,000 primetime viewers and shedding 11 percent of its audience compared to July 2018. MSNBC lost 10 percent during the same time period, while Fox News had a slight increase.

“Hannity” finished the month as the most-watched cable news program, averaging 3.3 million nightly viewers. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” finished second, averaging 3.1 million followed by “The Ingraham Angle” and “The Five,” as MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” fell to fifth. – READ MORE