Fox News contributor: Black people tell me conditions in border detention centers ‘are better than some of the projects’ (VIDEO)

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy on Friday defended the detention centers where undocumented immigrant children are being kept, saying that “some African-Americans” told her the conditions are better than those in which they were raised.

“The detention centers are far safer than the journey that these children just came on,” she said. “I spoke to some African-Americans who say, ‘Gosh, the conditions of the detention centers are better than some of the projects that I grew up in.’”

Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy: "I spoke to some African-Americans who say, 'Gosh, the conditions of the detention centers are better than some of the projects that I grew up in.'" pic.twitter.com/nQ1Lx5qMwl — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) June 22, 2018

Campos-Duffy made the comment on Laura Ingraham’s show, “The Ingraham Angle,” on Thursday night after Ingraham came under fire earlier this week for saying that the detention centers are “essentially summer camps.” – READ MORE

