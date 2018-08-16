Fox News Breaks New Viewer Record, Swamps CNN’s Entire Brand

Though far from perfect, Fox News has nevertheless set itself apart from the rest of the mainstream media by providing more balanced and fair coverage of the political scene than their blatantly left-leaning competitors.

And it looks like they have been rewarded for that by American news consumers.

Fox News has been crushing their cable competition consistently for years, but especially within the past several months. Now, that domination appears to have been expanded to the internet side of American media consumption, where Fox has typically lagged behind its competitors.

In a news release from Fox, it was revealed that the network’s website outperformed that of chief rival CNN in terms of total page views for the first time ever.

On top of that, it was also revealed that FOXNews.com beat out other top brands such as CNN.com, NewYorkTimes.com and WashingtonPost.com in terms of engagement and time spent on the site by individual readers.

That revelation came from analytics data compiled in July 2018 by comScore, which showed that Fox had obtained roughly 1.5 billion total multi-platform views as compared to 1.4 billion garnered by CNN.

In addition, Fox also bested CNN for the fourth month in a row in terms of total page views, as Fox received about 1.45 billion compared to CNN’s approximately 1.22 billion total page views. – READ MORE

Fox News host Laura Ingraham managed to win her time slot’s ratings battle last week despite intense backlash over her recent comments on immigration, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Partisans compared Ingraham to a Nazi and called her “absolute evil” after she blamed “demographic changes” for some of the woes in American society.

Nonetheless, Ingraham won her program’s time slot last week, besting cable news competitors at CNN and MSNBC.

Ingraham’s show garnered 2,388,000 average viewers for the week, while the 10 p.m. programs on CNN and MSNBC managed just 1,124,000 and 2,086,000, respectively.- READ MORE