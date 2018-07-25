Fox News announces support of CNN after White House bans reporter

Fox News on Wednesday came out in support of CNN after one of CNN’s reporters was reportedly banned from a White House event.

“We stand in strong solidarity with CNN for the right to full access for our journalists as part of a free and unfettered press,” Fox News president Jay Wallace said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Fox News host Brett Baier also weighed in, stating on air that Fox stands “firmly” with CNN on the issue.

CNN reported on Wednesday that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Bill Shine barred a CNN reporter from attending a Rose Garden press event.

The two officials reportedly told CNN White House reporter Kaitlan Collins that she “shouted” and asked “inappropriate questions” earlier during President Trump’s meeting with European Union (EU) commissioner Jean-Claude Junker on Wednesday afternoon.

"As a member of the white house press pool, FOX stands firmly with CNN on this issue of access" pic.twitter.com/Pv75Cs3a6l — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) July 25, 2018

