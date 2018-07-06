Fox News analyst draws flak for saying Dems ‘sure don’t love’ America

Fox News analyst Brit Hume drew sharp backlash on social media Wednesday after saying members of the Democratic Party “don’t love” America.

Hume had shared a tweet on July 4 linking to a post on the conservative political blog Power Line titled, “Why do Democrats hate America?”

Worth keeping in mind that @brithume, who says in this tweet that Democrats “don’t love” America, is the longtime former anchor of “Special Report” — someone who claimed for years to deliver the news to viewers in a fair & balanced way. pic.twitter.com/Q1s37BKdDN — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 4, 2018

The remarks followed results from a recent Gallup poll, which found that a record number of Democratic voters feel less “freedom.” According to the poll, just 32 percent of Democrats say they are “extremely proud” to be American, down from the 43 percent who said the same in 2017.

The Fox News analyst drew backlash from several high-profile names on social media for the controversial post before deleting it later on Wednesday.- READ MORE

