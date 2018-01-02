Fox New Year’s Eve Host Steve Harvey Sent Internet into a Frenzy with His Times Square Attire

Steve Harvey was picked to host Fox’s New Year’s Eve telecast from New York City’s Times Square, but many people found his outfit funnier than his jokes.

With temperatures below freezing, Harvey bundled up in a white wide-brimmed hat, a large white overcoat and black gloves

Somebody please tell me why Steve Harvey be looking like the white spy… pic.twitter.com/JKcsyZMcHv — Joey Drupieski (@JoeyDrupieski) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey is dressed like Inspector Gadget and I can't unsee it. #NYEonFOX pic.twitter.com/JeiWKU7l28 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey looks like a Batman villain that has captured Times Square and will kill civilians unless Batman answers all of his riddles pic.twitter.com/Et7o8wQyq0 — Lester, The Writer (@TheLesterLee) January 1, 2018

