True Pundit

Entertainment

Fox Considers Reviving ‘Last Man Standing’ After Conservative Backlash

Posted on by
Share:

The Hollywood Reporter claims Tim Allen may have already signed a deal with the network.

“Allen, sources say, has signed on and has been — with producers 20th Century Fox Television — the driving force of the revival,” The Hollywood Reporter says. “Discussions are also underway with producers and stars from the former ABC comedy to return.”

On Thursday, Tim Allen tweeted a not-so-cryptic message about “Last Man Standing.”

“They heard all your voices people!!” he tweeted Thursday afternoon. “LMS just might be a reality. Keep it up. Who wants more #LastManStanding?”

The Hollywood Reporter stresses that talks are reportedly still in the early stage and Fox has not issued a comment on the potential reboot. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Fox Considers Reviving ‘Last Man Standing’ After Conservative Backlash
Fox Considers Reviving ‘Last Man Standing’ After Conservative Backlash

This could be huge...

smokeroom.com smokeroom.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: