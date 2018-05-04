Fox Considers Reviving ‘Last Man Standing’ After Conservative Backlash

The Hollywood Reporter claims Tim Allen may have already signed a deal with the network.

“Allen, sources say, has signed on and has been — with producers 20th Century Fox Television — the driving force of the revival,” The Hollywood Reporter says. “Discussions are also underway with producers and stars from the former ABC comedy to return.”

On Thursday, Tim Allen tweeted a not-so-cryptic message about “Last Man Standing.”

“They heard all your voices people!!” he tweeted Thursday afternoon. “LMS just might be a reality. Keep it up. Who wants more #LastManStanding?”

The Hollywood Reporter stresses that talks are reportedly still in the early stage and Fox has not issued a comment on the potential reboot. – READ MORE

