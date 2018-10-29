    True Pundit

    Politics

    Fox Business drops guest who blamed migrant caravan on ‘Soros-occupied State Department’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Fox Business Network will no longer book a guest who blamed the latest migrant caravan on the “Soros-occupied State Department.”

    “We condemn the rhetoric by the guest on Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Gary Schreier, senior vice president of programming for Fox Business, said in a statement, according to CNN. “This episode was a repeat which has now been pulled from all future airings.”

    A Fox News spokesperson told CNN that the guest, Judicial Watch head Chris Farrell, will no longer be booked on Fox Business Network or Fox News.

    Farrell made the comments on Dobbs’s show while discussing the caravan of migrants making their way through Central America toward the U.S.-Mexico border. Farrell has contributed to The Hill.READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: