Fox Business drops guest who blamed migrant caravan on ‘Soros-occupied State Department’

Fox Business Network will no longer book a guest who blamed the latest migrant caravan on the “Soros-occupied State Department.”

“We condemn the rhetoric by the guest on Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Gary Schreier, senior vice president of programming for Fox Business, said in a statement, according to CNN. “This episode was a repeat which has now been pulled from all future airings.”

Straight out of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Just moments ago, Lou Dobbs guest Chris Farrell (head of Judicial Watch) says Caravan is being funded/directed by the "Soros-occupied State Department". pic.twitter.com/QBSong7uk1 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2018

A Fox News spokesperson told CNN that the guest, Judicial Watch head Chris Farrell, will no longer be booked on Fox Business Network or Fox News.

Farrell made the comments on Dobbs’s show while discussing the caravan of migrants making their way through Central America toward the U.S.-Mexico border. Farrell has contributed to The Hill.– READ MORE