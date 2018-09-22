    True Pundit

    Politics Security

    FOURTH Person Christine Ford Named as Being at Party Just Said She Doesn’t Even Know Kavanaugh; ‘There Was Never Any Party’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    “Breaking, and a big deal: Fourth person that Ford named as present at infamous event denies even knowing kavanaugh, much less ever attending a party where he was present.” — Strassel

    The story is crumbling for the rabid Democrats.

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: