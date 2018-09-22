FOURTH Person Christine Ford Named as Being at Party Just Said She Doesn’t Even Know Kavanaugh; ‘There Was Never Any Party’

“Breaking, and a big deal: Fourth person that Ford named as present at infamous event denies even knowing kavanaugh, much less ever attending a party where he was present.” — Strassel

The story is crumbling for the rabid Democrats.

1) Breaking, and a big deal: Fourth person that Ford named as present at infamous event denies even knowing kavanaugh, much less ever attending a party where he was present. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

Statement from Leland Keyser's attorney: "Simply put, Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford." — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

So to be clear: All four people named have said this party never happened. It isn't even as if one of them is saying, "oh, i remember the party, but my memory of how things played out is different." They are saying it NEVER HAPPENED. That is powerful evidence. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018