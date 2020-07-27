Fourteen-Term Dem Congressman Accuses Trump Of Trying To ‘Instigate A Race War’ In Chicago

Congressman Bobby Rush (D-IL) told radio host Joe Madison early Wednesday that President Donald Trump was seeking to instigate a race war, and also bizarrely suggested the president would use the opportunity to come out as a Ku Klux Klan leader.

Rush, a longtime Chicago resident and member of the House since 1992, made the remarks as part of a lengthy response to Madison about the possibility of Trump sending in federal agents to quell violence in Chicago.

“Any time you send a group of armed bandits, outlaws — no uniform, no name, no insignia, no identification — and you just snatch up innocent people, and you take them off some unrecognized, some unknown place, you are really terrorizing our nation, you’re terrorizing communities,” said Rush.

“For Trump to talk about sending federal agents in Chicago — we won’t stand for it,” he continued. “I think what Trump is really trying to do, my friend, I think that Trump is really trying to instigate a race war. He wants to have a reaction.” – READ MORE

