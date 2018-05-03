Shooting reported at Nashville’s Opry Mills Mall

UPDATE:

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

3:55 pm ET – Four people have been shot inside Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, according to police.

Metro Police are responding to multiple calls of shots fired at the Opry Mills Mall. Multiple police and fire units have been called to the scene. – READ MORE

BREAKING: One suspect in custody after shooting at Opry Mills mall, police searching for second suspect — Alanna Autler (@WSMVAlanna) May 3, 2018

#BREAKING: Shooting at Opry Mills mall. At least one shot, possibly as many as four. This happened near Forever 21 and Old Navy. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/5v5cvmq4vu — Eric Egan (@EricEganTV) May 3, 2018

3:45 pm ET –

Four people are reported to have been shot after an “active shooter” opened fire at Opry Mills mall in Nashville, Tennessee.

Witnesses told on social media how they heard “gun shots” while one said people were ‘hiding in storage’.

US media have reported at least four people have been shot and that police have responded. – read more