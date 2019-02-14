Four in five Vatican priests are gay, new book claims

A new book claiming that 80 percent of Vatican priests are gay is due to be published next week.

The Guardian reports that ‘In the Closet of the Vatican’ by French journalist Frédéric Martel details four years of reporting in a nearly 600-page book.

Bloomsbury, the publisher of the new book, promises a “startling account of corruption and hypocrisy at the heart of the Vatican” which reveals “a clerical culture of secrecy which starts in junior seminaries and continues right up to the Vatican itself.”

