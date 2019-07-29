Four Dem Candidates Accept Campaign Donations from Foreign Lobbyists

Four Democratic presidential contenders have accepted campaign contributions from lobbyists who represent foreign interests, according to a new report by the San Jose Mercury News.

Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, former representative John Delaney of Maryland, and Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington have all accepted the contributions.

On the other hand, other Democratic candidates have vowed to reject such money and have thus far held firm to their pledges, including former vice president Joe Biden, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), and South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttegieg.

The donations are allowable by law given that the persons in question are U.S. citizens; they happen also to lobby on behalf of a foreign government or entity.

“But at a time when many Democrats are increasingly worried about foreign influence in the U.S. political system—an issue put under the spotlight by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony Wednesday—rejecting the donations is a way for the candidates to shore up their good government bona fides,” the Mercury News reported. – READ MORE