Four Dead in London NYE Stabbings

Four young men have been stabbed to death in unrelated attacks in the space of 15 hours in London, Scotland Yard said.

The killings – three on New Year’s Eve and a fourth in the early hours of New Year’s Day – happened in north, east and south London and none were being treated as linked, the Metropolitan police said.

The three deaths on Sunday bring the total number of fatal stabbings in 2017 to 80, Scotland Yard confirmed. The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he will “work tirelessly in 2018 and beyond to stamp out this scourge”. – READ MORE

