Four Bad Numbers For Democrats: 3.9, 6.8, 4.8, 51

CNBC reported Friday that the unemployment rate in April fell to 3.9%, “an 18-year low.” In total, non-farm payrolls rose by 164,000.

“The unemployment rate for black workers hit the lowest on record in April, according to the latest jobs figures released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday,” the Washington Examiner reports. “The unemployment rate for black workers dropped to 6.6 percent, beating the previous record low of 6.8 percent set in December.”

While it’s not quite record-setting, the jobless rate among Hispanics has now tied a 12-year low at 4.8%.

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval rating, despite all the bad press about his personal lawyer Michael Cohen and the Stormy Daniels “hush money,” continues to outperform President Obama at the same time in his presidency. Rasmussen reports:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-nine percent (49%) disapprove. – READ MORE

