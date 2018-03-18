Four arrested in Indiana for running fake Wounded Warrior fundraisers, pocketing money

Four people in Indiana were busted for running fake “Wounded Warrior” fundraisers to raise money for veterans but instead pocketing more than $125,000 for themselves.

Police charged James D. Linville, 44, and Joanie Watson, 38, of Clarksville, as well as Thomas A. Johnson, 42, and Amy L. Bennett, 40, both of Henryville, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. If convicted, the four could face up to 20 years in prison, the Courier-Journal reported.

Authorities said the four suspects led others to believe they were donating to various causes like the Wounded Warrior Project, which “serves veterans and service members who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound, co-incident to their military service,” according to the website.

Officials said the four collected more than $125,000 donations from about 1,000 people and businesses who believed they were giving money to the real organization. Instead, the defendants deposited the money into fraudulent checking accounts and used it to go shopping for themselves, the indictment stated. – READ MORE

