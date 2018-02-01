Founder Of Terrorist Group Hamas Dies From Shooting Himself In The Head

On Tuesday, Imad al-Alami, 61, one of the founders of the terrorist group Hamas, died as a result of accidentally shooting himself in the head.

Al-Alami, who was classified a “specially designated global terrorist” by the United States in 2003, was allegedly inspecting his own gun on January 9 when it supposedly discharged.

Hamas spokesman Fawzy Barhoum told Israel National News that rumors that al-Alami had been assassinated were false.– READ MORE

Israeli jets launched missiles at targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday, as the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas called for violent resistance after the U.S. recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital earlier in the week.

Israel carried out the airstrikes after coming under fire from rockets launched by suspected terror groups, according to the Times of Israel. Some of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, but one landed near a residential area in the town of Sderot, without causing injuries.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the air strikes killed two men. Israeli military officials said the strikes targeted “instigators” of violent riots along the Gaza-Israel border, where more than 4,000 Palestinians gathered to protest against the U.S. decision.

“Hits were confirmed,” Israeli officials said, according to the Washington Post.