Founder of Thank God for Abortion wants to ‘inject joy’ into the experience

Jezebel posted an interesting interview Saturday with Viva Ruiz, founder of Thank God for Abortion, who entered a Thank God for Abortion float in New York City’s pride march last month, because “we’re past the binary” and “abortion rights are queer rights.”

"Abortion rights are queer rights…it's about the right to do what I want with this body." Our chat with Viva Ruiz, founder of Thank God for Abortion: pic.twitter.com/5yEtQrZQER — Jezebel (@Jezebel) July 7, 2018

In case you didn’t make it all the way through the video, Ruiz, who’s had two abortions, says she celebrates your right to have 20 abortions … “I’ll throw you a party … it’s a celebration!”

She wants to “inject joy” into abortion because it’s a celebration of autonomy, you see, and a rejection of white supremacy and the police state or something. – READ MORE

Pro-abortion women are starting a sex strike to save abortion — and if you aren’t smacked by the irony of that, something is wrong with you.

Spooked by the Supreme Court vacancy of Justice Anthony Kennedy, Harper’s Bazaar political editor-at-large Jennifer Wright called for a sex strike from fellow pro-abortion gals to save landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. Wright instructed her pro-abortion allies to withhold sex and dating “with anyone who doesn’t support a woman’s right to choose.”

The women were told to signal their solidary by posting a female judge emoji in their “dating profiles” and using the hashtag #Lysistrata, in reference to the Greek play wherein women withhold sex in a crusade to end the Peloponnesian War.

We're very likely to lose Roe Vs. Wade. Some men may think that doesn't concern them. Make it. If you're single and dating, add a 👩‍⚖️ emoji to your dating profiles to show people you won't date/sleep with anyone who doesn't support a woman's right to choose.#Lysistrata2018 — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) July 2, 2018

“Sex strikes like these have proven surprisingly effective at creating political change through history,” she added, posting an article from Quartz. – READ MORE

