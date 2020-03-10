Founder Of Guardian Angels Runs For NYC Mayor: ‘I Am The Only Candidate With The Onions To Take Back The City’

The founder of the Guardian Angels, Curtis Sliwa, asserting, “I am the only candidate with the onions to take back the city,” is running for mayor of New York City.

Sliwa tweeted on Sunday, “I am the anti-de Blasio candidate. The part time Mayor ‘Dope from Park Slope’ has single-handedly destroyed our city. Roll with Sliwa through the subways & streets & you’ll see why I’m the only one who can #SaveOurCity.”

I am the anti-de Blasio candidate. The part time Mayor “The Dope from Park Slope” has single-handedly destroyed our city. Roll with Sliwa through the subways & streets & you’ll see why I’m the only one who can #SaveOurCityhttps://t.co/pDQ0nGTb0a via @nypost @karol #mta — Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) March 9, 2020

Sliwa, who is now 65 and plans to register as a Republican, told The New York Post, “I am the only candidate with the onions to take back the city. I have the street cred. I have bled in the streets. I’ve given seven lives. I have two left. I’ll use them for the City of New York.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --