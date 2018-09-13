Founder of GoFundMe account for homeless man is arrested on traffic warrant: report

The man who– along with his girlfriend– stands accused of spending $400,000 they raised for a homeless veteran was arrested Monday in New Jersey on an unrelated outstanding warrant, authorities said.

Mark D’Amico, 39, was taken into custody at his home and brought to the Burlington County Jail, the Florence Township Police Department wrote on Facebook. D’Amico was released Tuesday after posting $500 bail, WPIX-TV in New York City reported.

Police confirmed the outstanding warrant was unrelated to the GoFundMe investigation.

The warrant originated from an October 2017 traffic stop, where police say he allegedly drove with a suspended license, failed to turn his license over while suspended and drove a vehicle with a broken taillight, Philadelphia news station WPVI-TV reported. – READ MORE

What started off as an inspirational story about a couple selflessly helping a homeless veteran has turned into a disheartening tale of alleged greed and drug abuse complete with police searches and confiscations.

On Thursday, the Courier-Post reported that GoFundMe has assured the currently rehabbing drug addict Johnny Bobbitt that he will receive the full $402,000 raised by the account set up for him by Katelyn McClure and Mark D’Amico after Bobbitt gave his last $20 to help McClure buy some gas when she was stranded in Philadelphia last year.

Breaking: BMW in driveway being loaded onto truck as investigators execute search warrant at home of couple accused of defrauding homeless man of gofundme donations. pic.twitter.com/sKin8LTu9D — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) September 6, 2018

McClure and D’Amico’s lawyer says the couple spent around $200,000 on behalf of Bobbitt, buying him a used vehicle and a trailer and giving him thousands in cash, which the couple says he quickly spent on drugs and gave away to family members. Bobbitt and his lawyer say that McClure and D’Amico gave him around $75,000 as well as the vehicle and the camper, but have since learned that the rest of the money is gone. – READ MORE