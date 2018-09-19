‘FORT TRUMP’: POLISH PRESIDENT PLEDGES US MILITARY BASE IN POLAND NAMED AFTER TRUMP

Polish President Andrzej Duda urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday during a joint news conference to deploy more US troops and military equipment to Poland, even suggesting the US establish a permanent military base and name it “Fort Trump.”

“I invite you to post more American military troops in Poland,” Duda said, calling a US presence a “guarantor of security.”

Duda suggested building a permanent US base in Poland and said he would name it “Fort Trump.”

“I firmly believe that this is possible,” Duda said, saying it would be both in US and Polish interests.

Trump said he is considering Poland’s request to establish a permanent US base in that country, but added that Poland “would pay the United States.”– READ MORE

WASHINGTON — Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg delivered remarks Friday on the importance of the alliance to the U.S. especially as it makes efforts to increase defense spending under guidance from President Donald Trump.

“As you know, President Trump has been outspoken on this issue,” Stoltenberg said in his address at The Heritage Foundation. “And I have thanked him for his leadership on defense spending.”

Trump has called on NATO partners repeatedly in recent months, but Germany specifically for “free-riding” on the U.S. He has also urged Germany to increase their commitment to NATO, especially because they have the largest economy in Europe.

Stoltenberg added that he agrees with Trump that several countries could be doing more.

“Germany agrees and they’re starting to invest more in defense,” Stoltenberg said. – READ MORE