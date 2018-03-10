The Formerly Catholic Notre Dame Caves To Obamacare Mandate

The University of Notre Dame stopped being a Catholic institution ever since the reign of President Rev. Theodore Hesburgh, who allowed full-blown heretics like Father Richard McBrien to transform the theology department into a bastion of card-carrying leftists that believed the miracle of Jesus feeding the multitude was Him getting a bunch of hungry peasants to share loaves and fishes with each other.

The reign of President Rev. John Jenkins has not fared much better, having awarded then-President Obama an honorary degree despite the man’s opposition to every doctrine on life the Church holds sacred and now caving into the Obamacare mandate “requiring employer health care plans to cover the cost of contraceptives and abortifacient drugs,” according to The Wall Street Journal. What is most distressing about Rev. Jenkins’ decision to defy Catholic teaching is that he did not have to under the rubrics of the Trump administration’s religious exemption.

It is one thing if Notre Dame lets their employees freely use contraception in their private lives (provided they respect Church teaching on campus) and another if Notre Dame endorses their practice wholesale by funding their insurance programs. In fact, that was the entire basis behind the fight for religious exemptions to the Obamacare mandate.– READ MORE

