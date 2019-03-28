Former Yale Soccer Coach Expected To Plead Guilty Over Alleged Involvement In College Admissions Scandal

A former Yale University women’s soccer coach is expected to plead guilty in a Boston federal court Thursday over his alleged involvement in the massive college admissions bribery scandal.

Rudolph “Rudy” Meredith, 51, is expected to plead guilty to conspiracy and wire fraud charges, Reuters reported Thursday.

The government wants Meredith to give up more than $865,000, according to USA Today.

Meredith allegedly received more than $800,000 in bribes, the New York Post reported.

The college admission bribery scandal allegedly involved 50 people, including two celebrities. William Rick Singer reportedly helped his clients cheat the college entrance exam system by using his purported charity, Key Worldwide Foundation, to facilitate bribes. The scam allegedly involved cheating on the SAT and ACT college entry exams and bribing college athletic coaches.

Meredith began working with Singer around 2015 to accept bribes in exchange for designating applicants as recruits to the Yale women’s soccer team, according to a court document filed Feb. 28. The soccer coach reportedly gave a false description of an unnamed applicant as the “co-captain of a prominent club soccer team in southern California” in one situation.View image on Twitter

Yale said on its website that Meredith allegedly gave two phony endorsements. One of the applicants got into the school while the other did not.

“Furthermore, with the exception of the single student who was fraudulently admitted, we have determined that all enrolled Yale students who were admitted with an athletic endorsement played at least one season on their varsity sports team,” Yale President Peter Salovey said in an updated statementTuesday. “The admission of the student who received a fraudulent endorsement has been rescinded.”

Yale announced Meredith’s resignation on Nov. 15, 2018. However, the university did not know of Meredith’s involvement in the scam until receiving a grand jury subpoena order from the Boston U.S. Attorney’s Office the next day. The Attorney’s Office did not give all the details on allegations against Meredith.

Singer pleaded guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy on March 12, Reuters reported.

Meredith was a coach with Yale for 24 years, according to USA Today.

