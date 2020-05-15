Former White House Physician Doubles Down on Claim Obama ‘Weaponized’ the Government to Spy on Trump

Retired Navy Adm. Ronny Jackson (R) is not backing down from his claim that former President Barack Obama “weaponized” the government to spy on President Donald Trump.

“I stand by my comments calling out President Obama’s administration for weaponizing our government to spy on President Trump and his supporters,” Jackson wrote in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

He added, “I will never apologize for standing up to protect America’s national security interests and constitutional freedoms, even if that means triggering liberals and the ‘mainstream media.”

Today, I issued the following statement regarding recent false accusations from former Obama officials and the mainstream media. #TX13 pic.twitter.com/iJQpWsx9Y2 — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) May 14, 2020

Jackson’s statement comes one day after he tweeted, “President Obama weaponized the highest levels of our government to spy on President Trump. Every Deep State traitor deserves to be brought to justice for their heinous actions.” – READ MORE

