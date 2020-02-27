Former WH Physician Suggests Biden ‘Might Need’ to Take the ‘Cognitive Test’ After Latest Gaffe

A former White House physician believes that former Vice President Joe Biden (D) “might need” to take a “cognitive test” following slip-ups made by the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful.

At the South Carolina Democrat Party dinner on Monday, Biden made a gaffe when he told those in attendance at the end of his remarks that he is “a Democratic candidate for the United State’s Senate.”

Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!! https://t.co/MhantZoHIy — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) February 25, 2020

“Where I come from, you don’t go very far unless you ask. My name’s Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United State’s Senate. Look me over. If you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden. Give me a look though, okay?”

A full clip of Biden’s comments even shows they were not made while discussing his career in the Senate. – READ MORE

