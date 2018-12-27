Former Walmart Santa Claus Charged After Two Of His Children Found Buried In His Backyard

A Georgia man who was formerly employed as a Walmart Santa Claus has been charged in connection to the discovery of his two teenaged children found buried in his backyard.

On December 19, authorities responded to a welfare check on 14-year-old Mary Crocker at the home of Elwyn Crocker Sr., her father. Mary had been missing since October, though no official missing person’s report was filed.

Information provided by Elwyn Sr. during an interview with officials eventually led officers to the bodies of Mary and her brother Elwyn Crocker, Jr., who was last seen some two years ago. Like Mary, no official missing person report was filed for the boy, either.

Georgia authorities believe two bodies found buried behind an Effingham County home are those of teenage siblings Mary Crocker and Elwyn Crocker Jr. https://t.co/uPBO1wjBc6 — AJC (@ajc) December 22, 2018