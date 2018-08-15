FORMER VP AL GORE’S OFFICE COULDN’T WAIT TO GET RID OF OMAROSA, TOO

Despite Manigault’s complaints that she was treated poorly in the Trump White House during her tenure as one of the highest paid staffers there, former “numerous” staffers for Vice President Al Gore’s office told The New York Times last year that she was a terrible employee for the then-vice president.

People Magazine reported a former staffer said, “she didn’t do her job, and it got everybody in trouble.”

“She was the worst hire we ever made,” Mary Margaret Overbey, Gore’s former office administrator told The Times.

Manigault was then moved to the Clinton White House to the position of deputy associate director of presidential personnel. She only lasted eight months in that job until she was transferred out of the White House all together to the Commerce Department.

There, Cheryl Shavers, who served as the Department’s undersecretary for technology, described Manigault to The Times as “unqualified and disruptive,” so she “had her removed.” Savers also told People Magazine in 2004 that “One woman wanted to slug her.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump’s campaign is reportedly suing former White House aide, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, for millions of dollars after she released audio of her conversations with Trump and Chief of Staff, John Kelly.

According to the Washington Examiner, the Trump campaign claimed that Manigault-Newman broke her non-disclosure agreement (NDA) when she revealed private talks from the White House Situation Room.

Her new book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” features disparaging remarks about the president, which also violates the NDA.

“Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. has filed an arbitration against Omarosa Manigault-Newman, with the American Arbitration Association in New York City, for breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump Campaign,” the campaign said. – READ MORE