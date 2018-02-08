Former Virginia Attorney General fires back at Ana Navarro: “I’m Sick and Tired of Listening to Your Shrill Voice” (VIDEO)

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli fires back at Ana Navarro: “I’m Sick and Tired of Listening to Your Shrill Voice” pic.twitter.com/vyJIdsKXN6 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 7, 2018

On Tuesday, during a heated panel on “CNN Tonight” with host Don Lemon, CNN contributor Ana Navarro went into one of her trademark rants before getting a reality check from another guest on the show.

The guest, former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli, was speaking on immigration issues when Navarro erupted in anger.

“Can I answer your damn question about who cares?” Navarro yelled at Cuccinelli. “The people who care are the immigrants who are sick and tired of having this White House attack us and bash us on a daily basis.” – READ MORE

“The View’s” Meghan McCain squared off with CNN’s Ana Navarro on Monday morning.

McCain didn’t hold back after the panel got into the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

“I understand that DACA is a very emotional issue at this point, but most Republicans are my side on this one, Ana,” McCain said. “And it’s really difficult for me to understand sometimes why you still consider yourself a Republican.” – READ MORE

Ana Navarro started screaming at the camera when discussing President Trump’s recent immigration comments on CNN Friday morning.

“But you know what, President Trump is gonna get that done, but the political left is going immediately to the personal attacks because they have no argument,” said Jason Miller in regard to an immigration bill, former senior communications adviser for the Trump campaign.

“Let me tell you something, this isn’t about you and me,” Navarro, whose voice became suddenly and audibly shrill as she discussed the issue. – READ MORE