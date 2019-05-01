Former UNC Charlotte Student Charged With Murder For Allegedly Shooting Up School

A former University of North Carolina at Charlotte student was charged with murder following a shooting at the school Tuesday that killed two.

Trystan Terrell, 22, was charged with two counts of murder among several other charges, ABC News reported Wednesday.

#BREAKING: Man in handcuffs calls out to @WBTV_News cameras as he's led into police headquarters uptown.



Working to confirm he is suspected #UNCC shooter.



Police confirm one person is in custody. 2 people are dead, 4 others are injured @unccharlotte » https://t.co/JOmcEoRNkY pic.twitter.com/0OxZ0EV8dI — Mark Davenport WBTV (@TheDavenReport) May 1, 2019

“I just went into a classroom and shot the guys,” Terrell said as he was led away in handcuffs by officials, according to The Associated Press.

Terrell withdrew from the school earlier in the semester, ABC reported.

“You’re describing someone foreign to me,” Terrel’s grandfather Paul Rold said, according to the AP. “This is not in his DNA.”

Ellis Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, were killed in the shooting. Drew Pescaro, 19, Sean Dehart, 20, Emily Houpt, 23, and Rami Alramadhan, 20, were all injured.

Three of the students were in critical condition and one had a non-life threatening injury, according to ABC.

Gunshots were fired around 5:40 pm Tuesday, according to a statement from Chancellor Philip Dubois.

Exams through Sunday have been cancelled, according to UNC Charlotte.

The shooting happened on the last day of classes and the same day as a Waka Flocka Flame concert, ABC reported.

“I’m safe y’all,” Flocka tweeted Tuesday.

I’m safe y’all — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) April 30, 2019

UNC Charlotte did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

