Former UN Security Council Chief: Venezuela Using ‘Torture, Sex Crimes, Murder’ to Silence Dissidents

Diego Arria, once Venezuela’s ambassador to the United Nations and a former UN Security Council president, returned to the global organization Monday to condemn the “unprecedented” situation his nation is experiencing, under a tyranny he defined as run by “drug traffickers and criminals.”

Arria addressed the UN’s Human Rights Council, which recently published a report finding extreme human rights violations against anti-socialist protesters in the country, most executed by the state’s Bolivarian National Guard. In his remarks, he urged the UN to follow the lead of the Organization of American States (OEA), which has repeatedly condemned Venezuela’s socialist regime, and take its leaders before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“It is fundamental to have a democratic Venezuela that respects human rights,” he told the council. “The use of torture, sex crimes, and systematic murder of unarmed civilians who protest in the streets amount to crimes against humanity as defined by the Rome Statute.” – READ MORE