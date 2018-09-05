Former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl Named To Succeed John McCain In Senate

Jon Kyl, once the second-highest ranked Republican in the Senate, has been named to succeed the late Sen. John McCain, the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, is set to name Kyl at a 10 a.m. PDT news conference at the Arizona Capitol. Ducey has already spoken to McCain’s widow Cindy, who wrote on Twitter: “Jon Kyl is a dear friend of mine and John’s. It’s a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona.”

Jon Kyl is a dear friend of mine and John’s. It’s a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 4, 2018

Kyl, 76, served with McCain during his 18 years in the U.S. Senate, rising to minority whip, the second-highest-ranking-Republican senator in the chamber. He retired in 2013

