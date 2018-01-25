Former U.S. Gymnastics Team Doctor Sentenced To 40 -175 Years For Sexual Abuse. Judge Tells Him: ‘I Just Signed Your Death Warrant’

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Dr. Lawrence G. Nassar, 54, the former team doctor for the American gymnastics team, to 40 – 175 years in prison for the sexual abuse he inflicted on scores of young women, telling Nassar, “It is my honor and privilege to sentence you. … I just signed your death warrant.”

The seven-day hearing preceding the sentencing featured 156 women coming forth and speaking of the sexual abuse they endured from Nassar. As The New York Times reported, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina made certain any young woman victimized by Nassar had ample opportunity to speak, and forced Nassar to listen to their testimony, ignoring his plea to stop them from speaking. She told Nassar, “You’ve done nothing to deserve to walk outside a prison again.”

Nassar, whose abuse included girls as young as six years old, apologized, saying, “Your words these past several days have had a significant effect on myself and have shaken me to my core. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days.”

Before she sentenced Nassar, Judge Aquilina made a point of reading aloud parts of a letter that he had submitted to the court last week. In the letter he alleged that the accusers targeting him for his sexual abuse were seeking attention from the media as well as money. Aquilina read Nassar’s statement, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,” prompting gasps from the gallery. Nassar also wrote of the judge, “She wants me to sit in the witness box next to her for all four days so the media cameras will be directed toward her.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

A gymnast claims she unknowingly competed on a broken leg because disgraced former Team USA Doctor Larry Nassar was “more concerned with sexually abusing me,” she testified at court Tuesday.

Isabell Hutchins, a former five-year, Level 10 gymnast, said that Nassar did not give her a proper diagnosis of a broken leg in 2011, she told a Michigan court.

“Did he ignore what was wrong with my leg so I could continue seeing him longer?” Hutchins testified.

“Am I still having pain today because my doctor was more concerned with sexually abusing me?” she added.

The former gymnast claims that she practiced, competed and even made it to the national championship on a broken leg.

Nassar told her “nothing was wrong,” but would massage her body after practices. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *