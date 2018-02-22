Former Twitter Employee Blames Head of ‘Trust and Safety’ Del Harvey for Mass Twitter Lockouts

A former Twitter employee blamed the company’s head of trust and safety, Del Harvey, after the platform locked out thousands of conservative users overnight, in what has been dubbed the “Twitter lock out.”

Mashable reports that conservative users were inaccurately flagged as bots and locked out of their accounts. Locked-out users were asked to provide a phone number to regain access.

A former Twitter employee said Trump supporters had been defined as bots, and that it wasn’t an accident.

“It wasn’t a mistake,” said the former employee. “They defined Trump supporters as bots. The only reason they are backpedaling is [because] they got caught.”

The source went on to blame Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Del Harvey, for the purge.

“I’m sure that Vanity Fair article got under her skin,” said the source, referring to a recent article that criticized Twitter for failing to curbs bots and abuse on the platform. “She’s a hardcore SJW [Social Justice Warrior] and has a vindictive streak.” – READ MORE

