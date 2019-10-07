Former Trump Organization executive believes Trump will resign to avoid impeachment (VIDEO)

A former Trump Organization executive said Sunday that she believes President Trump will resign or “make some kind of a deal” before the House of Representatives can follow through on articles of impeachment.

Former Trump Organization Construction Engineer Barbara Res says she thinks the President will “leave office, he’ll resign or make some kind of a deal depending on what comes out” because he does not want to be impeached. pic.twitter.com/57GsaxuKyI — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) October 6, 2019

“He does a lot of things to save face,” Barbara Res, a former Trump Organization vice president, told CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”

Res, who cautioned that she “could very well be wrong,” said she thinks it’s important to Trump to not go down in history as a president who was impeached.

“It would be very, very, very bad for him to be impeached. … I don’t know that he’ll be found guilty, but I don’t know that he wants to be impeached. I think that’s what this panic is about. And my gut tells me he’ll leave office, he’ll resign. Or make some kind of a deal, even, depending on what comes out.”

Res said she believes Trump is “unfit for office,” but added that she believed the same thing before he was elected, arguing he does not have the experience needed for the White House. – READ MORE