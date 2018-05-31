Former Trump Aide Wants To Bring Roseanne Reboot To Streaming Service

Former Donald Trump aide Michael Caputo wants to give the Roseanne reboot a new platform after the show was canceled

Caputo is the chief marketing officer of the online television streaming “Bond.” The website aims to fund television and film programming through “crowd-investing.”

He told The Daily Beast Wednesday that they plan “to reach out to Roseanne Barr immediately.”

The show was cancelled after Barr made racist comments about former Obama staffer Valerie Jarrett. Barr has since apologized. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1