Former Trump aide calls Trump a ‘f–king’ gossip

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg lashed out at President Trump Friday, calling the president a notorious gossip who is unable to keep secrets that do not involve him.

In an interview with Politico, Nunberg called Trump a “yenta,” a Yiddish word for a woman who enjoys gossip.

“He’s good at keeping secrets that involve him,” Nunberg said. “On the other hand, the guy’s a f–king yenta.”

Other unnamed former Trump advisers and allies corroborated Nunberg’s characterization to Politico.

Corey Lewandowski, the president’s former campaign manager during the Republican primary, dismissed the trait as a positive character aspect. – READ MORE

