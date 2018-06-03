Former Trump aide calls Trump a ‘f–king’ gossip

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg lashed out at President Trump Friday, calling the president a notorious gossip who is unable to keep secrets that do not involve him.

In an interview with Politico, Nunberg called Trump a “yenta,” a Yiddish word for a woman who enjoys gossip.

“He’s good at keeping secrets that involve him,” Nunberg said. “On the other hand, the guy’s a f–king yenta.”

Other unnamed former Trump advisers and allies corroborated Nunberg’s characterization to Politico.

Corey Lewandowski, the president’s former campaign manager during the Republican primary, dismissed the trait as a positive character aspect. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1